Websites
greenpeace.org/usa/reports/
click-clean-virginia; greenpeace.org/usa/ corporateplastic; greenpeace.org/usa/ forestvictory; greenpeace.org/usa/stories- victories; greenpeace.org/usa/pole-pole
In the victories article (in the website at left), we are informed that consumer request has brought Trader Joes to the table with their commitment to stop offering single-use plastics including their carryout bags nationwide replacing them with biodegradable compostable options, along with replacing styrofoam trays used in product packaging. On my recent visit to our coastline, it was scary to see all the single-use plastic on the shoreline during the minus tides at the summer solstice. This is not the mess I want to leave to my grandchildren. Each of us has a choice with every purchase we make. It is one area where personal power to effect change lies —How we spend our dollars.