Dear Editor;

In the victories article (in the website at left), we are informed that consumer request has brought Trader Joes to the table with their commitment to stop offering single-use plastics including their carryout bags nationwide replacing them with biodegradable compostable options, along with replacing styrofoam trays used in product packaging. On my recent visit to our coastline, it was scary to see all the single-use plastic on the shoreline during the minus tides at the summer solstice. This is not the mess I want to leave to my grandchildren. Each of us has a choice with every purchase we make. It is one area where personal power to effect change lies —How we spend our dollars.

As we go forward into summer, may we all check into the big potential changes to our community with a 24 hour Arco and 166 homes off of Northgate. Both will affect our quality of life. It is worth expressing your concerns to our representative at the Planning Commission and Shasta Co. Board of Supervisors and/or by attending the meeting on July 23, 2019, when 166 homes go before the Planning Commission.

May our gardens grow, we are wise about anything that will make sparks during the high fire danger times and enjoy the celebration of our nation of the 4th of July.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro