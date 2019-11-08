Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce their online scholarship application platform is now open and available on their website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships. The online application allows for students to apply for a host of scholarships from all participating funds. “Our goal is to make the process more efficient for the students and increase their access to funds available for college,” states Program Associate, Miriam Leal.

Students are invited to browse through the diverse opportunities and apply for scholarships for which they are eligible. Acknowledging the high costs for enrolling in post-secondary programs, a 2019 award recipient noted, “These scholarships are going to help not only me, but also my entire family.” At-a-Glance Scholarship list, descriptions, criteria, and their deadlines can be accessed through the Community Foundation website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships.

All applications must be submitted online by Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, unless otherwise noted on the application.

For further information, contact: Miriam Leal, Program Associate by phone at 530-244-1219, or via email at miriam@shastarcf.org.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation impacts the North State region through the power of giving. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $26 million in grants, made possible by the generosity of their fund holders and professional fund management practices. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit wwwshastarcf.org.