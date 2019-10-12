By Palomino Armstrong,
WILL YOU SAVE MY LIFE TOO???
Matt and I are headed up to get the nine kids, and had to pull over for a quick question? CAN WE SAVE THIS SPECIAL BOY AS WELL? He is scheduled to ship imminently, and when we got the call, we had to try.
He is a gentle giant, albeit a “Roachback”. But look at that face, he so does not deserve to die. His fee is expensive, as with his weight he will bring a nice fat paycheck if he is shipped to slaughter.
Please, let’s add him to our list of happy, safe horses. THANK YOU!
CLOCK IS TICKING. HE NEEDS YOUR HELP NOW!
THANK YOU!! FROM “BIG MATT”, (You guessed it, I am naming him after my hubby who sacrifices so much.)**
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO:
You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses. You can donate via check at: (PLEASE NOTE NEW PO BOX #)
Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, PO Box # 233 Golconda, NV 89414
You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.
NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL!
SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME
Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab
We are now part of the WIN Organization
WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407_
If there are ever funds left over from the cost of the rescue itself, the monies are used to feed, vet, care for and provide shelter and proper fencing for the animals once they are saved.