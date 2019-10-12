By Palomino Armstrong,

WILL YOU SAVE MY LIFE TOO???

Matt and I are headed up to get the nine kids, and had to pull over for a quick question? CAN WE SAVE THIS SPECIAL BOY AS WELL? He is scheduled to ship imminently, and when we got the call, we had to try.

He is a gentle giant, albeit a “Roachback”. But look at that face, he so does not deserve to die. His fee is expensive, as with his weight he will bring a nice fat paycheck if he is shipped to slaughter.

Please, let’s add him to our list of happy, safe horses. THANK YOU!

CLOCK IS TICKING. HE NEEDS YOUR HELP NOW!

THANK YOU!! FROM “BIG MATT”, (You guessed it, I am naming him after my hubby who sacrifices so much.)**