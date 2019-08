On Aug. 18, 2019, the Old Time Fiddlers will be hosting a Jam and Open Mic at the Palo Cedro Community Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The group will host a circle jam at 1:00 p.m. following by open mic at 2:00.

The Palo Cedro Community Hall is located at 22037 Old Forty-four Drive, in Palo Cedro.