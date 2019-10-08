On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, the California State Old Time Fiddlers Association – District 6 is hosting a Western Open dress rehearsal at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, located at 22037 Old Forty-four Drive in Palo Cedro.

Registration for the event is at 12:30 p.m. (Fill out registration and tune sheets) Full contest rules are located at this link.

Rehearsal of fiddle contestants, twin fiddle contestants, and picking contests will begin at 1:30 p.m. with all first rounds, followed by second rounds.

This is a wonderful opportunity for all. The Old Time Fiddlers hope to see a full house of fiddlers and pickers. This is the last big practice before the Wester Open later that week.

All is invited. Please bring a plate of “goodies” to share if you can to be enjoyed by all.