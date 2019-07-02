The California Highway Patrol (CHP), in conjunction with the California State Automobile Association Insurance Group (CSAAIG), presented 16 local police officers with the “10851” stolen vehicle recovery award during a CSAAIG luncheon ceremony in Redding. The CHP developed the 10851 Awards Program to recognize the superior efforts made by CHP and allied law enforcement personnel who have demonstrated exceptional performance in the reduction of stolen vehicle-related crimes.

The officers receiving 10851 awards are as follows – CHP Redding Area, Officer Ballard; CHP Redding Area, Officer N. Nailor; CHP Redding Area, Officer R. Nailor; CHP Red Bluff Area, Officer Baldwin; Redding Police Dept., Officer Corrigan; Redding Police Dept., Officer Hebert; Redding Police Dept., Officer Staup; Redding Police Dept., Officer Kasinger; Redding Police Dept., Officer Omey; Redding Police Dept., Officer Omey; Red Bluff Police Dept., Sergeant Brown; Red Bluff Police Dept., Officer Johnson; Former Red Bluff Police Dept. (now Novato Police Dept.) Officer Fawnsworth; Anderson Police Dept., Officer Hallagan; Anderson Police Dept., Officer Finch; Anderson Police Dept., Officer Gundersen; Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gusaas.

“We are pleased to present these officers with this prestigious award,” said CHP Northern Division Acting Chief Elizabeth Barkley. “Each one of these officers has excelled in the reduction of vehicle theft by actively identifying stolen vehicles and apprehending those responsible. Offering this award is just one way of showing our appreciation to these officers for a job well done.”

Among the ceremony attendees: CHP Northern Division Special Services Commander, Captain Brett Fabbri; CHP Redding Area Commander, Captain Mark Loveless; Redding Police Department, Chief Roger Moore; Shasta County Sheriff, Captain Pat Kropholler, Lieutenant Brian Jackson, and Lieutenant Brian Barner; Anderson Police Department, Chief Michael Johnson and Lieutenant Steve Blunk; Red Bluff Police, Chief Kyle Sanders and Captain Quintan Ortega; and CSAAIG Representative Cliff Meadors.

On average, a vehicle is stolen every three minutes in California with the Honda Civic ranking number one. This translates to a loss of personal property, increased insurance premiums, and the loss of one of Californians’ greatest assets – their automobile. Simple deterrents such as parking in a secure or highly visible location, locking vehicle doors, using an alarm system, or not leaving a car running unattended can significantly reduce auto theft. By remaining vigilant, you increase the odds of not becoming a victim.

The CHP reminds motorists to report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.