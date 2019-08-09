On August 7th, 2019, at approximately 6 PM, the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Way to conduct a probation search on a subject living in a trailer on the property. The subject, Richard Johnson (32 years of age), is on informal probation through Shasta County from a previous narcotic related arrest. NPU is very familiar with this residence from a prior narcotic investigation in April of 2019 where multiple subjects were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

NPU arrived at the location and attempted to contact Richard Johnson inside his trailer. Johnson initially delayed officers and refused to open the door but eventually exited and was detained. Officers located a second subject inside the trailer, Sarah Johnson (33 years of age). Sarah Johnson was found to be on formal probation through Shasta County and had two felony warrants for her arrest.

Officers first searched each of their persons prior to searching the trailer and located 8 grams of heroin and over $1,000 on Richard Johnson. Sarah Johnson did not possess anything illegal on her person. A search of the trailer resulted in NPU seizing another 142.9 grams of heroin (approximately 6 ounces in total), digital scales, packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Based on the evidence located, both Richard Johnson and Sarah Johnson were arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail on possession of heroin for sales and violation of probation. Sarah Johnson was additionally booked on the two felony warrants.

Heroin is one of the most expensive illegal drugs currently on the streets of Redding. Richard and Sarah Johnson were found in possession of a total of 150.9 grams. 1 gram is commonly sold for $100 meaning the heroin found in their possession has the street value of $15,000.