Over the past couple months, the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit
has been investigating the Bridgeway Inn, located in the 2700 block of Bechelli Lane. The investigation was initiated after NPU discovered the location had a large amount of calls for service each month. Since the investigation started, NPU has been conducting extra enforcement at the location.
Today, NPU responded and conducted compliance checks for tenants who are on parole or probation. When NPU arrived, officers immediately contacted Kyle Murray (29 years of Redding) walking in the parking lot. Murray was known to NPU from prior narcotic investigations. A search of Murray resulted in him being arrested for possession of heroin which was a violation of his release terms.
Officers then responded to Murray’s room where they contacted Derek Harrington (30 years of Redding), Tiffany Moses (25 years of Redding) and Shelsea Mansfield (30 years of Redding). Harrington was arrested on 3 warrants, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Moses was arrested for outstanding warrants and Mansfield was arrested and cited for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
NPU then responded to two hotel rooms and came into contact with 3 subjects who were on parole.
Leonard Rosslyn 52 years and Roger Kuykendall 66 years were found to be in violation of their parole terms and arrested.
The third subject provided officers with false information and lied about his identity.
Officers eventually identified him as Harold Marquette (51 years) even though he adamantly deny it. Once his identity was confirmed officers discovered Marquette was on parole for child molestation and had 4 felony warrants, one of which was for absconding from parole.
All 7 subjects were arrested on their listed charges.
NPU reminds everyone to report suspected drug activity by using our online reporting system.