Over the past couple months, the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit

has been investigating the Bridgeway Inn, located in the 2700 block of Bechelli Lane. The investigation was initiated after NPU discovered the location had a large amount of calls for service each month. Since the investigation started, NPU has been conducting extra enforcement at the location.

Today, NPU responded and conducted compliance checks for tenants who are on parole or probation. When NPU arrived, officers immediately contacted Kyle Murray (29 years of Redding) walking in the parking lot. Murray was known to NPU from prior narcotic investigations. A search of Murray resulted in him being arrested for possession of heroin which was a violation of his release terms.