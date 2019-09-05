Over the past couple weeks, NPU has been receiving information regarding a subject selling heroin at a Downtown hotel. The investigation identified the heroin dealer as Michael Robert Vukobradovich (36 years of Redding). NPU is very familiar with Vukobradovich as he has multiple prior narcotic arrests including his arrest in May of 2019 where agents with the Shasta Interagency Narcotic

Task Force arrested him for sales of narcotics.

During NPU’s investigation, officers discovered Vukobradovich was on informal probation for narcotic possession and had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Today, NPU discovered Vukobradovich was staying in a room at the Sundial Lodge, located in the 1000 block of Market Street. NPU officers responded and detained Vukobradovich without incident. A search of his room revealed 1/3 ounce of heroin, packaging, a digital scale and over $700 in cash. Vukobradovich was placed under arrest and booked at the Shasta County Jail for the felony arrest warrant and possession of heroin for sales.

