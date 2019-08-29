Police Departments Neighborhood Police Unit was patrolling the 2800 block of Churn Creek Road in connection with an ongoing problem property. As officers entered the driveway, they immediately noticed a suspicious vehicle occupied by two individuals. The driver, Bradley Steven Wible (38 years of Shasta Lake City), exited the car attempting to walk away but was quickly detained. Officers were very familiar with Wible as he has 31 prior arrests in Shasta County and is on active parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for assault with a deadly weapon.

The passenger, Charlie Patterson (25 years of Redding), was cooperative and detained without incident.

Officers conducted a search of Wible’s person and vehicle pursuant to his warrant-less search parole terms. Under the driver’s seat officers located a loaded semiautomatic handgun. The search also resulted in officers locating over 5 grams of heroin, which Patterson claimed was hers, and numerous personal items belonging to Wible.

Based on the evidence located, Wible was placed under arrest and booked into the Shasta County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and violation of parole. Although Patterson was found in possession of heroin, she was only issued a citation and released due to it being a misdemeanor offense as a result of Proposition 47 which was passed in November of 2014.