Officers from the Redding Police Departments Neighborhood Police Unit and the California Highway Patrol teamed up and spent the day on bikes patrolling Downtown Redding.
The enforcement was focused on problem areas within Downtown Redding where we receive the most calls for service. Throughout the detail officers contacted over 30 people, made 2 felony arrests, 7 misdemeanor arrests and issued multiple citations.
NPU and the California Highway Patrol would like to thank those citizens who voiced their support to us during Aug. 2nd’s detail. We will continue to work in partnership to address problem areas within our community.