23rd Year of Think Pink Week

Nor-Cal Think Pink adds new events to further raise breast cancer awareness and educate the importance of early detection throughout the North State during their “Think Pink Week” this October.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Nor-Cal Think Pink volunteers will hand out 40,000 free Think Pink bags filled with early detection reminders to over 35 communities within the North State.Bags include educational materials and other items to help us all remember the

importance of early detection including the Think Pink Calendar featuring pink

photography, the pink pen, and a shower card with breast self-exam instructions. This

year’s bag will be a biodegradable plastic for less environmental impact.

NOTE: The Westside Redding hand out location has been moved to Downtown Tri

Counties Bank on Market Street. The Churn Creek Post Office still remains the Eastside bag hand out for Redding.

For the time and location of a bag hand out event near you see the following list:

Adin: Big Valley Health Center -ALL DAY

Alturas: Wild Mustard – ALL DAY

Anderson: Members 1st Credit Union – 7am

Bieber: Big Valley Health Center – ALL DAY

Big Bar: Big Bar Post Office – ALL DAY

Black Butte: Black Butte Market – 7am

Burney: Mountain Valley Health Center – 8am & Tri Counties Bank – 8:30am

Chester: Treats Dog Company – 10am

Corning: Dignity Health Solano Medical Center – 8am-12pm & Bell-Carter Olive Co.

Cottonwood: Cottonwood Drugs – 9am

Dorris: Mountain Valley Health Center – 8am

Douglas City: Douglas City Post Office – ALL DAY

Fall River Mills: Mayers Memorial Hospital – 6am

French Gulch: French Gulch Post Office – 8:30am-12:30pm

Happy Valley: All Service Propane – 7am

Hat Creek: Fire Department – 7am

Hayfork: Hayfork Post Office – 9am

Junction City: Junction City Post Office – ALL DAY

Lewiston: Lewiston Post Office – ALL DAY

Mad River: Southern Trinity Health Center – 9am

Manton: Manton Corners – 7am

McArthur: Mayers Memorial Hospital – 6am

McCloud: McCloud Post Office – 10am

Mount Shasta: Mercy Medical Center 8am & Mountain Valley Health Center – 8am

Oak Run: Oak Run Store – 8am

Old Shasta: Old Shasta Post Office – 8:30am-12:30pm

Palo Cedro: Tri Counties Bank – 7:30am

Red Bluff: The Human Bean – 6am

Redding: Churn Creek Post Office – 6am-8:30am & Downtown Tri Counties Bank 6am

Round Mountain: Hill Country Clinic – 9am

Shasta Lake City: Tri Counties Bank – 7am

Shingletown: Shingletown Medical Center – 7am, Post Office – 7am & Pioneer Hill Pizza- 7am

Trinity Center: Post Office – 9am

Tulelake: Mountain Valley Health Center – 8am

Weaverville: Tri Counties Bank – 9am & Trinity PUD 7am-9am

Weed: Tri Counties Bank – 9am & Mountain Valley Health Center – 8am

Willows: Glenn Medical Center – 8am

On October 18th from 5-8:30pm: Pink Sundial Bridge Lighting in Redding

The Pink Sundial Bridge Lighting is now on Friday! Celebrating its tenth year, Nor-Cal

Think Pink will once again light the Sundial Bridge in pink as part of Think Pink Month.

More than a thousand people attend each year to see this incredible display that shines

as a pink beacon for breast cancer awareness. The event includes live music by the Hill

Street Band, inspiring speakers, health booths, and food trucks. A shuttle courtesy of

RABA will be available from the Mt. Shasta Mall Canby Rd. bus stop until 9pm. The

event is made possible by US Lending Co. and Friends of the Pink Sundial Event!

October 19th 11am-2pm: Think Pink 5k Walk/Run at the Sundial Bridge, Redding

Nor-Cal Think Pink is excited to host their 1st Annual Think Pink 5k Walk/Run. Grab

your running shoes and some pink to further raise breast cancer awareness at this fun

event for all ages. DJ music by DJ Jake Easy, refreshments, and raffle prize drawings.

Team of (6) $120, $25 per Adult, $15 per Youth (18 years old & under), Free for 5 &

under. Register online at NorCalThinkPink.com. All proceeds will fund Nor-Cal Think

Pink’s mission to save lives by educating the importance of early detection screening.

Special thank you to our Premier Sponsor Mari McCurdy Realtor!

October 19th 7pm-2am: The Pink Pub Crawl, Downtown Redding

Nor Cal Think Pink and Viva Downtown Redding are partnering again this year to paint

downtown pink with a fun-filled night where event goers are encouraged to get zany and

creative with pink attire and “crawl” to each participating bar/pub in Downtown Redding.

Attendees will receive a map, pink glow stick lanyard and discounted drinks or

“signature pink drink” available for purchase. Participating bars/pubs are encouraged to

get pretty in pink as well! $15 per person/$20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased

online at NorCalThinkPink.com. Proceeds benefit Nor-Cal Think Pink and Viva

Downtown Redding.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early

detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early;

breast cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach

education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize

the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self exams, and other early

detection tools. We invite you to join us in our mission by supporting Think Pink and

helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection. To learn more

about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our website, NorCalThinkPink.com or contact us by

phone at (530)921-9212 and by email at info@norcalthinkpink.com.