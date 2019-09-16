Nor-Cal Think Pink adds new events to further raise breast cancer awareness and educate the importance of early detection throughout the North State during their “Think Pink Week” this October.

October 17th 6am: Think Pink Bag Giveaways (Redding & 35+ Communities)

For the 23rd year, Nor-Cal Think Pink volunteers will hand out 40,000 free Think Pink bags filled with early detection reminders to over 35 communities within the North State. The Redding hand out location has been moved to Downtown Tri Counties Bank on Market Street. The Churn Creek Post Office still remains the Eastside bag hand out for Redding. For all other bag hand out locations in your community and times, please visit www.NorCalThinkPink.com.

October 18th 5pm-8:30pm: Pink Sundial Bridge Lighting in Redding

The Pink Sundial Bridge Lighting is now on Friday! In 2009, Nor-Cal Think Pink received historic approval by the City of Redding to light the Sundial Bridge in pink as part of Think Pink Month. More than a thousand people attend each year to see this incredible display that shines as a pink beacon for breast cancer awareness Nor-Cal Think Pink will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of this beautiful event with live music, inspiring speakers, health booths, and food trucks.

October 19th 11am-2pm: Think Pink 5k Walk/Run at the Sundial Bridge, Redding

Nor-Cal Think Pink is excited to host their 1st Annual Think Pink 5k Walk/Run. Grab your running shoes and some pink to further raise breast cancer awareness at this fun event for all ages. DJ music by DJ Jake Easy, refreshments, and raffle prize drawings. Team of (6) $120, $25 per Adult, $15 per Youth (18 years old & under), Free for 5 & under. Register online at NorCalThinkPink.com. All proceeds will fund Nor-Cal Think Pink’s mission to save lives by educating the importance of early detection screening.

October 19th 7pm-2am: The Pink Pub Crawl, Downtown Redding

Nor Cal Think Pink and Viva Downtown Redding are partnering again this year to paint downtown pink with a fun-filled night where event goers are encouraged to get zany and creative with pink attire and “crawl” to each participating bar/pub in Downtown Redding. Attendees will receive a map, pink glow stick lanyard and discounted drinks or “signature pink drink” available for purchase. Participating bars/pubs are encouraged to get pretty in pink as well! $15 per person/$20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at NorCalThinkPink.com. Proceeds benefit Nor-Cal Think Pink and Viva Downtown Redding.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early; breast cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self exams, and other early detection tools. We invite you to join us in our mission by supporting Think Pink and helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection. To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our website, NorCalThinkPink.com or contact us by phone at (530)921-9212 and by email at info@norcalthinkpink.com.