The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) invites nonprofit organizations to help wildlife by auctioning big game hunting license tags for the 2020-21 season.

For the 2020-21 season, up to eight deer tags, two elk tags, two desert bighorn sheep tags and one pronghorn antelope tag will be reserved for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to sell. Nonprofit organizations compete for the tags through an application process, and may then offer the tags up for auction to the public. Proceeds from the sale of these tags return to CDFW to fund projects that benefit bighorn sheep, deer, elk and pronghorn.

Last year’s auctions raised more than $564,000 for research and wildlife management. Past projects funded by the sale of these and other hunting tags include crucial habitat conservation, post-wildfire forest restoration, wildlife population studies and the installation of water sources to support wildlife during drought conditions.

A call for applications and the required application form are available on the CDFW website at www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/hunting/fundraising. Representatives of nonprofit groups may also request a printed application package by calling the CDFW Wildlife Branch at (916) 445-4034, sending a fax to (916) 445-4048 or by writing to:

Victoria Barr

CDFW Wildlife Branch

1812 Ninth St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

Applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.