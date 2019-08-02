The Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm on August 1st, 2019 on N. Market Street at Benton Drive. A total of 728 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. No DUI arrests were made during the checkpoint. Nine drivers were cited for driving without a valid license, and five drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license. Two felony warrant arrests and two misdemeanor arrests were made. Five vehicles were towed.
