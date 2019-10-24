On October 23, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Officers of the Redding Police Department responded to the 19000 block of Hollow Lane in North Redding on a report of a single gunshot being fired inside a home. Officers arrived and confirmed with witnesses that the gunshot came from within a residence and a male was heard yelling just prior. Officers also learned the names of the occupants of the residence.

Tyler Meeks, 35 years of age of Redding, lives at the residence with his wife and two children. It was unknown who was inside the home at the time of the incident. Once the home was surrounded, Meeks came outside briefly and noticed the police cars. Meeks chose to go back inside. A public address system was used in an effort to communicate with Meeks. Meeks finally came out after approximately 15 minutes of hailing and was detained. It was determined that Meeks’ wife and children were not at the home and were not threatened.

Meeks was interviewed and admitted to firing one round from his shotgun while trying to unload it. Meeks insisted he didn’t know the police were trying to speak with him. Meeks allowed officers to retrieve the shotgun as well as confirm his story regarding unloading the shotgun through evidence left at the location. The shotgun was seized and the case has been referred to the Office of the District Attorney for review and possible filing of reckless discharge of a firearm inside a residence.