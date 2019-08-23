Mt. Shasta Rotary Club volunteers invite the community to the 33rd Blackberry Music Festival and Country Picnic on Sunday, September 1st. The event takes place at the Mt. Shasta City Park from noon until 6 P.M. and offers free admission, live music, food and beverages along with commemorative T-shirts for sale. All proceeds from this Labor Day weekend tradition fund Mt. Shasta Rotary’s many community service projects, including public trail improvements, college scholarships, dictionaries for local third graders, senior nutrition programs, and recreational opportunities for youth and disabled people. The Club also manages an on-going community water and health program in Africa in partnership with other Rotary clubs and Save the Rain. Handmade fabric and material products that support this work directly will be available for purchase during the event.

Where else can you find a day full of free outdoor family fun that includes games for kids of all ages? Balloon Toss, Sack Races, and a Watermelon Eating Contest will be held throughout the afternoon. This year’s music lineup is made possible by the Mechanics Bank’s sponsored “Concerts in the Parks” series. Jessica Malone performs at noon, The Blackwell Brothers Band at 2 PM. and Secret Society Handshake as the closing performers at 4 P.M.

Yes, Mt. Shasta Rotary volunteers make and bake the delicious blackberry pie for sale on the day before the festival, 350 of them to be exact. Tri Counties Bank is proud sponsor of the pie booth.

Gather your picnic gear and join in the fun of this annual community tradition. The Mt. Shasta Recreation and Parks District have asked that notices about the festival include a reminder that local regulations prohibit dogs at public event such as this.