#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 100% contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area in the upcoming days.
Nine Engine Companies; eight fire crews and 43 overhead personal are still assigned to the fire.
Structures Damaged Residential: 5
Structures Damaged Other: 2
Structures Destroyed Residential: 7
Structures Destroyed Other: 7
Injuries: 3 (Minor in nature, treated and released)
Fire Cause: Under Investigation