#MountainFire off Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road, north of Bella Vista in Shasta County is 600 acres and 100% contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area in the upcoming days.

Nine Engine Companies; eight fire crews and 43 overhead personal are still assigned to the fire.

Structures Damaged Residential: 5

Structures Damaged Other: 2

Structures Destroyed Residential: 7

Structures Destroyed Other: 7

Injuries: 3 (Minor in nature, treated and released)

Fire Cause: Under Investigation