Two more West Nile virus (WNv) positive mosquito samples have been discovered

in Shasta County. One of the samples came from a trap located in the Northeast

Redding area and the other came from a surveillance trap located in Anderson. “With

temperatures continuing to be high, and adult mosquito populations lingering, the

risk from West Nile virus remains a concern. We ask that residents continue to take

precautions to prevent mosquito bites when enjoying time outside” stated Peter

Bonkrude, District Manager of the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District. In

addition, the District is reminding residents to eliminate any potential mosquito

sources on their property to help in the reduction of adult mosquitoes.

West Nile virus continues to be present throughout the state, with positive WNv

indicators throughout California counties. Due to this increase in WNv transmission,

the District has augmented surveillance and treatment of larval and adult mosquitoes

in the affected areas.

The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District staff urge residents to take

precautions to avoid mosquito bites by implementing the 4 Ds of protection:

• Drain any standing water that may produce mosquitoes, this includes

flowerpots, old tires, and buckets. Some species of mosquitoes can lay their eggs in

very small sources of water, like a bottle cap.

• Defend yourself and your home by using an effective insect repellent and

making sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition.

• Dusk or Dawn, avoid outside activities.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active.

Our Mission: “To protect the public’s health from vector-borne disease and nuisance, through a comprehensive mosquito and vector control program focused on innovation, experience and efficiency”.

For more information about SMVCD’s services, West Nile virus, or new emerging mosquito-borne diseases, contact the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District at (530) 365-3768 or visit www.ShastaMosquito.org.

2019 Shasta County West Nile virus activity: 0 dead birds, 0 sentinel chickens, 3 mosquito samples, and 0 humans tested positive for West Nile virus. California West Nile virus activity: 67 dead birds, 26 sentinel chickens, 1985 mosquito samples, and 45 humans tested positive for West Nile virus.