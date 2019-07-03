Help your Animals Stay Calm and Safe During Fireworks Celebrations

July 5 is the busiest day of the year at animal shelters, as companion animals that fled in fright the night before are found miles from their homes, disoriented and exhausted.

“Some dogs are so badly affected that they have an inability to function during and after a fireworks show,” according to world-renowned dog trainer Victoria Stillwell . “Many fireworks-phobic dogs adopt self-management strategies in order to cope. These strategies include attempting to escape the home, digging into carpets, and seeking out dark spaces to hide in,” shares Stillwell.

Be prepared in the event that your pet does escape. Take a current photo of all of your pets – just in case. Check your pets’ IDs are up to date. It’s a good idea for all pets (even indoor-only) to wear a collar with an ID tag that includes your name and current phone number.

The Fourth can be especially perilous for dogs because of the new foods, chemicals and toys that might be introduced to the house on this festive occasion. “Check your yard for fireworks debris before allowing pets outside to play or relax. Even if you didn’t set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into your yard, where curious animals may pick it up to play with or eat,” tweets Daniel Losk spokesperson for State Farm.

Provided are additional safety tips from State Farm to keep your pet safe this Independence Day.

Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets: They can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. Please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities, and opt instead to keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home.

They can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. Please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities, and opt instead to keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home. Never use fireworks around pets! While exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals

While exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals Do not put glow jewelry on your pets , or allow them to play with it. While the luminescent substance contained in these products is not highly toxic, excessive drooling and gastrointestinal irritation could still result from ingestions, and intestinal blockage could occur from swallowing large pieces of the plastic containers

, or allow them to play with it. While the luminescent substance contained in these products is not highly toxic, excessive drooling and gastrointestinal irritation could still result from ingestions, and intestinal blockage could occur from swallowing large pieces of the plastic containers Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pets’ reach . Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing—or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression.

. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing—or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression. Keep your pets on their normal diet . Any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea. This is particularly true for older animals who have more delicate digestive systems and nutritional requirements. Keep in mind that foods such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt and yeast dough can all be potentially toxic to companion animals.

. Any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea. This is particularly true for older animals who have more delicate digestive systems and nutritional requirements. Keep in mind that foods such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt and yeast dough can all be potentially toxic to companion animals. Don’t put insect repellant on your pet that isn’t specifically for pet use. The same tip applies to applying “people” sunscreen on your pet. What isn’t toxic to humans can be toxic to animals.

that isn’t specifically for pet use. The same tip applies to applying “people” sunscreen on your pet. What isn’t toxic to humans can be toxic to animals. Never leave your pet in your car when it’s warm outside. Vehicle interiors heat up much faster than the air around them, and even a short time in a locked car can be dangerous to pets.

