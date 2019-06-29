On Friday, June 28, 2019, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Redding Police Department Investigators were conducting a search for missing person Steven Casas in the area of the A.C.I.D. canal and Cypress Street. Investigators located a body in the canal approximately 200 yards south of Cypress Street.

Brambles and steep, slippery, banks made retrieval dangerous. The Redding Fire Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist. Divers from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team entered the water, and with the assistance of Redding Fire Fighters, the body was retrieved.

The body was confirmed to be that of missing person Steven Casas. Casas’ family was on scene and are aware of his recovery. No obvious signs of trauma were located, however, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Redding Police Investigators have been investigating Casas’ disappearance for several days, no signs of foul play have been discovered.

The Redding Police Department received significant amounts of cooperation in this investigation from local businesses along Cypress Street. Without their assistance, locating Steven Casas would have been much more difficult.

The Redding Police Department wishes to thank the local business community for their continued support.