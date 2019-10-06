The Redding Police Department continued its search for missing person James Carrol in south Redding today.

The Redding Police Department utilized its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to check the area near his residence. Carroll was located deceased in the A.C.I.D. Canal to the rear of his residence.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and assisted in the recovery of Carrol. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office responded to assist in the investigation.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, CHP Air Operations and the citizens of Redding for their assistance in this investigation.