Redding Rancheria Tribal Council recently awarded Mercy Foundation North a $100,000 gift toward pediatric equipment and services at Mercy Medical Center Redding.

“We are deeply grateful for this donation,” said Maggie Redmon, president of Mercy Foundation North. “The Rancheria shared that they could see the great need to help our children while they are in the hospital and the donation helped close our campaign.”

Mercy Foundation North launched a $527,000 campaign in 2018 to support the purchase of cardiac monitors and other equipment for the pediatric unit. In addition, the donations will fund a special exam room for children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse, and a design refresh of the unit overall to make it more age appropriate and child-friendly.

“We are extremely excited to support Mercy Medical Center in this venture,” noted Tracy Edwards, Redding Rancheria Chief Executive Officer. “The Tribe takes pride in supporting organizations that help the whole community. We value our long history with Mercy and the trust they’ve placed with us to contribute to their good work. Many of our tribal members were born at Mercy Hospital, and we feel a close connection to the hospital.”

Equipment installation is scheduled in the next few weeks and the design upgrades will talk place over the next few months, according to Redmon. “We had tremendous community support for this campaign, and we are very appreciative for Redding Rancheria’s gift so we can move toward offering more services for our little patients.”

Mercy Foundation North is the philanthropic arm for Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta and Connected Living.