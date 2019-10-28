On October 27, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California to initiate a death investigation. It was determined that a patient had been transported to the hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 67 year old Donald Gene Kohls of McKinleyville, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.