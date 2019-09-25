The 5th Annual Apple Harvest Festival will be held on October 12th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Main St, McCloud. The festivities begin with a Scarecrow competition and Apple Pie judging. Bring your scarecrows and fresh, homemade apple pies to Main Street by 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy music on Main Street as you cruise the vendors and play games at the children’s fun booths. Taste fresh apple juice, visit the pumpkin patch and select free locally harvested McCloud apples to take home (for a small donation). Concurrent with our festival is the McCloud Heritage Quilt Show at the McCloud High School and a Chili Cookoff at the American Legion. Travel to these locations by horse-drawn wagons.

Top it all off by purchasing a locally made apple pie (whole or slice). Pre-orders for apple pies can be made at the link.

Make it a day and stay for an evening of dinner and music. The Axe & Rose Public House is hosting the band, Secret Society Handshake that evening.

Kid’s fun booth proceeds and beer booth tips support local McCloud schools. Kids from various classrooms will actually be working in the booths to raise funds for their classroom.

Sponsored by the McCloud Chamber of Commerce