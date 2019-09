The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Dept (SVFD) Auxiliary will be serving up their monthly breakfast on Saturday, September 14th from 8:00 to 11:00 am. Join family and friends for delicious breakfast enchiladas, homemade Mexican rice and refried beans, biscuits and gravy & all the fixings.

Adults $10.00 and Children (12 & under) $5.00. Event held at the Van Stellman Hall.

Further information can be found on the SVFD20 website https://www.svfd20.org/