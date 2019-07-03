Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission meeting July 23—4:00 p.m. Board of Supervisor Chambers There is strength in numbers, please plan to attend this very important meeting wearing red shirts to show support. PATROL ORGANIZATION WEBSITE

The Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd starting at 4:00 p.m. Board of Supervisor Chambers, 1450 Court Street, 2nd floor, Redding.

Before the July 23 Planning Commission meeting, here are three actions that can be taken now.

SIGN THE VOTE NO TIERRA ROBLES PETITION ONCE: Petition Link

2. SEND EMAIL LETTERS TO BOTH THE PLANNING COMMISSIONERS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – IT IS CRITICAL TO ADD YOUR OWN PERSONAL COMMENTS TO THESE FORM LETTERS . GO TO https://shastapatrol.org AND USE THE LINKS ON THE “GET INVOLVED NOW” PAGE. If you can, post the petition link http://chng.it/L4HjHqZrm7 on your own Facebook and other social media pages. Invite others to send email letters to both the Planning Commissioners and Board of Supervisors at https://shastapatrol.org 3. SHOW UP AND SPEAK OUT AT THE 7/23 PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING (BRING YOUR NEIGHBORS, FRIENDS, AND FAMILY) During your three minutes speaking at the meeting, you can share your experience and facts about how the Tierra Robles Final Environmental Impact Report is inadequate by addressing your primary concerns. In regards to—Re-Zoning for Suburban Sprawl, Unsafe and Overloaded Fire Evacuation Routes, Traffic and Road/Intersection Safety, Bella Vista Water District Supplies, Limited Deputy Sheriff Staffing and Long Response Times, Community Wastewater/Septic System, a “Supersized” Over-tasked/Underfunded Home Owners Association or Community Services District and/or Biological/Aesthetic Degradation — Go to https://shastapatrol.org for more information.