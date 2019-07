The Tierra Robles Subdivision Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd starting at 4:00 p.m. Board of Supervisor Chambers, 1450 Court Street, 2nd floor, Redding.

Before the July 23 Planning Commission meeting, here are three actions that can be taken now.

2. SEND EMAIL LETTERS TO BOTH THE PLANNING COMMISSIONERS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – IT IS CRITICAL TO ADD YOUR OWN PERSONAL COMMENTS TO THESE FORM LETTERS . GO TO https://shastapatrol.org AND USE THE LINKS ON THE “GET INVOLVED NOW” PAGE. If you can, post the petition link http://chng.it/L4HjHqZrm7 on your own Facebook and other social media pages. Invite others to send email letters to both the Planning Commissioners and Board of Supervisors at https://shastapatrol.org

3. SHOW UP AND SPEAK OUT AT THE 7/23 PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING (BRING YOUR NEIGHBORS, FRIENDS, AND FAMILY)