In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the Trinity River Management Unit of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest proudly announces the 2019 Trinity River Clean-up taking place Saturday, September 14. Clean-up activities include floating the river in rafts, canoes, and kayaks and walking along the highway, beaches, and river bars to pick up trash and debris in areas spanning from Evans Bar to Cedar Flat.

“We all use the river, and this is a great way to give back to the river that gives us water, food and recreation opportunities, so your involvement is important and needed,” said Trinity River Management Unit District Ranger Joe Smailes. “Last year, my wife and I gladly participated in the river clean-up day and for those who did, know what a worthwhile event this is. I implore you to join in on this activity as your participation will indeed make a difference.”

This event is sponsored by Trinity River Restoration Program, Caltrans District 2 and Trinity County Resource Conservation District. Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of time at www.tcrcd.net (look for link in right column). Minor children under 18 are welcome but must be supervised by an adult. The day of the event volunteers will meet at the Pigeon Point Campground located on State Highway 299 approximately 19 miles west of Weaverville, CA at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14. A free barbeque lunch will be provided to participants at the Pigeon Point Campground at 3:00 p.m. after the clean-up.

Safety instruction and equipment will be provided and participants are encouraged to bring their own raft, boat, and lifejacket. You can select a level of activity to suit your individual needs and preferences. There will be walking on rocky, uneven surfaces and some lifting of heavy objects may be involved. For more information, please contact the Weaverville Ranger Station at (530) 623-1755 or TCRCD at (530) 623-6004 or info@tcrcd.net.