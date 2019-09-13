On September 8, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a fatal train versus pedestrian collision near the intersection of Eastside Road and Progress Drive in Redding, California. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 72-year-old Gregory Keith Kroll of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. The cause of death is exsanguination due to blunt force trauma. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Coroner’s Office.