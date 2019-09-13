On September 12, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California regarding a fatal motorcycle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 26-year-old Brock Jay Whaley of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.