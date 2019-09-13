On September 12, 2019, at approximately 8:21 a.m., a male was found unresponsive while in custody at the Shasta County Jail. Custody and medical staff immediately conducted life-saving efforts, on the subject, while an LSU was en-route. The subject was later pronounced deceased by authorized medical personnel.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a Critical Incident Protocol and requested assistance with other local law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstance. The Redding Police Department was designated as the lead investigating agency with investigators from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff County Major Crimes Unit assisting.

The subject’s identity is pending release once next of kin is notified by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.