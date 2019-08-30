On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at approximately 10:35 P.M., Redding Police Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Alfreda Way, in regards to a stabbing victim at that location. Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Khampason Phaviseth, of Redding, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is currently in intensive care and is expected to survive.

Investigation revealed that Phaviseth had been stabbed by an associate, 31-year-old Somethonit Phoumychack, during a dispute. Phoumychack fled the scene but was located by officers a short distance away at 2779 Reservoir Lane in Redding. Phoumychack was taken into custody without incident.

Redding Police Department Investigators were contacted and began assisting with the investigation. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence where Phoumychack was located. Evidence regarding the stabbing was obtained, including bloody clothing.

Phoumychack was interviewed by investigators regarding the assault. He admitted to stabbing Phaviseth but claimed it was self-defense. The investigation thus far has not located any evidence supporting Phoumychack’s claim.

Phoumychack was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and outstanding warrants for his arrest.