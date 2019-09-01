On Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to I-5 at Pine Grove Avenue for a reported vehicle accident and vegetation fire. Additionally, it was reported that power lines were down in the area. Upon arriving at scene California Highway Patrol had traffic stopped in both north and southbound lanes of I-5 at Pine Grove Avenue as a safety precaution. PG&E responded to the location and removed the downed power lines without incident.

Through further investigation deputies contacted the driver of the involved vehicle, identified as Robert Mainord, age 55. Mainord was found to be the sole occupant of the only vehicle involved in a collision with a PG&E electrical pole on Twin View Boulevard. This accident resulted in the downed power lines on I-5. Mainord was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and transported to Shasta County Main Jail after being medically cleared at a local hospital.

California Highway Patrol reported no additional injuries as a result of the accident and traffic was subsequently reopened in both directions of I-5.