On Oct. 16, 2019 Redding Police Investigators made an arrest after a long term investigation into child molest allegations and possession/distribution of child pornography. Adam York, 23 years, of Redding, was arrested for an outstanding warrant on several sex-related crimes. Investigators interviewed him and a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 1600 block of Magnolia Street where items of evidence was located. He is currently being held in the Shasta County Jail on $500,000 bail. This investigation is ongoing and investigators are attempting to confirm the identities of several victims. Anyone with information can contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200.
