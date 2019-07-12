On July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., victim Bradley Walker and his family walked down to

the Marina #1 boat moorage at Bridge Bay Resort. (Bradley and his family are from

Watsonville, Ca. and got a temporary boat moorage while visiting Shasta Lake.) Bradley

walked to the slip where his Master Craft X2 Wakeboard boat was moored. Bradley

discovered his Master Craft missing and yelled to his uncle, witness Howard Walker that his

boat was missing. Howard advised he saw the Master Craft going towards the Bridge

Bay Main Dock. Bradley ran from Marina #1 to the Bridge Bay Store which is near the

Main Dock.

Lester Folsom, was later identified as the suspect, drove the Master Craft to the

north side of the Main Dock and went into a large gap between houseboats. A Bridge

Bay employee was working on the front deck area of a houseboat across from where

Folsom pulled up. The employee watched Folsom walk from the passenger

compartment, onto the bow and then onto the dock. Folsom attempted to tie the Master

Craft off, but he was unable to. Folsom realized the employee was watching him and ran

up the dock towards the store.

By this time, Bradley and Howard were on the back deck of the store, which

overlooks the Main Dock. Howard identified Folsom as the person he saw operating the

Master Craft as it was taken Marina #1. Bradley started yelling that Folsom stole his

boat. Folsom then jumped in the water and tried to swim away. Folsom swam to the

shore and tried to get out of the water. Bradley started walking down the bank to where

Folsom was. Bridge Bay employees also responded to help detain Folsom. Folsom

jumped back into the water and swam to Marina #3’s dock (off the Main Dock). Folsom

got up on the dock and was detained by a group of Bridge Bay employees.

Deputy Kirkland was called at the Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Office

at Bridge Bay Marina and responded to Marina #3 and placed Folsom under arrest for

487(a) PC: Grand Theft-Vessel. A records check showed Folsom was on Shasta County

Probation for vehicle theft and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Folsom

was also on Shasta County’s Most Wanted. Folsom was booked into the Shasta County

Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to secure their vehicles and property when they are leaving it unattended.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bridge Bay employees who assisted

in detaining Folsom until Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived.