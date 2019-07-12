On July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., victim Bradley Walker and his family walked down to
the Marina #1 boat moorage at Bridge Bay Resort. (Bradley and his family are from
Watsonville, Ca. and got a temporary boat moorage while visiting Shasta Lake.) Bradley
walked to the slip where his Master Craft X2 Wakeboard boat was moored. Bradley
discovered his Master Craft missing and yelled to his uncle, witness Howard Walker that his
boat was missing. Howard advised he saw the Master Craft going towards the Bridge
Bay Main Dock. Bradley ran from Marina #1 to the Bridge Bay Store which is near the
Main Dock.
Lester Folsom, was later identified as the suspect, drove the Master Craft to the
north side of the Main Dock and went into a large gap between houseboats. A Bridge
Bay employee was working on the front deck area of a houseboat across from where
Folsom pulled up. The employee watched Folsom walk from the passenger
compartment, onto the bow and then onto the dock. Folsom attempted to tie the Master
Craft off, but he was unable to. Folsom realized the employee was watching him and ran
up the dock towards the store.
By this time, Bradley and Howard were on the back deck of the store, which
overlooks the Main Dock. Howard identified Folsom as the person he saw operating the
Master Craft as it was taken Marina #1. Bradley started yelling that Folsom stole his
boat. Folsom then jumped in the water and tried to swim away. Folsom swam to the
shore and tried to get out of the water. Bradley started walking down the bank to where
Folsom was. Bridge Bay employees also responded to help detain Folsom. Folsom
jumped back into the water and swam to Marina #3’s dock (off the Main Dock). Folsom
got up on the dock and was detained by a group of Bridge Bay employees.
Deputy Kirkland was called at the Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Office
at Bridge Bay Marina and responded to Marina #3 and placed Folsom under arrest for
487(a) PC: Grand Theft-Vessel. A records check showed Folsom was on Shasta County
Probation for vehicle theft and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Folsom
was also on Shasta County’s Most Wanted. Folsom was booked into the Shasta County
Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to secure their vehicles and property when they are leaving it unattended.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bridge Bay employees who assisted
in detaining Folsom until Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived.