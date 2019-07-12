On Thursday, July 11, 2019, staff at West Valley High School contacted the Shasta County

Sheriff’s Office to report an ongoing issue with subjects coming onto the campus at night. The staff member further explained the subjects were siphoning gasoline from school vehicles, cutting locks on gates, and breaking into buildings on the campus. The staff member provided video surveillance of one of the incidents which showed a gold colored car parking on the campus in the early morning hours. The deputy who took the initial report of the incident provided this information to the oncoming shift in an effort to contact and identify the subject(s) responsible for the thefts, vandalism, and burglaries occurring at the high school.

The oncoming deputies formulated a plan to insert a deputy equipped with a night vision optic onto the campus clandestinely to conduct surveillance of the area. Other deputies waited in the immediate area in their vehicles to contact any subjects observed on the campus after hours. At approximately 11:47 p.m., the deputy on surveillance observed a gold colored coupe matching the description provided by high school staff drive into the parking area on the high school campus. The driver of the vehicle backed the vehicle into an area near a building where it was not easily seen from Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle then turned off the lights and sat in the vehicle for some time before exiting. The deputy on surveillance relayed that the subject was removing items from the trunk of the vehicle and did not appear to be school staff or have a legitimate reason to be on campus at this time of night.

After developing the opinion that the subject was prowling and was driving a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle observed after the burglary, thefts, and vandalism occurred, the deputies waiting in the area in their vehicles converged on the subject on the campus.

Responding deputies quickly detained the sole occupant of the vehicle and identified him as

Corey Ryan Walter, age 26, of Anderson, CA. A records check was conducted on Walter which revealed he is currently on felony probation for 21310 PC: Possession of a concealed dirk or dagger as well as 496d(a) PC: Possession of a stolen vehicle.

A probation search was conducted on the vehicle Walter was observed operating which resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, musical instruments, and tools commonly possessed for breaking into buildings or cutting locks. Outside of Walter’s vehicle, an empty, five gallon gas can was staged with a siphoning hose resting on top of it. This was the object the deputy on surveillance observed Walter remove from the trunk.

During an interview on scene, Walter admitted to burglarizing the buildings on the school

campus, taking the musical instruments from the inside of one of the buildings, and siphoning fuel from the school district’s vehicles. Walter also admitted to returning to the school when he was contacted to siphon more fuel from the school district’s vehicles. Walter was placed under arrest for the following felony charges: 459 PC: Burglary, 496(a): Possession of stolen property, and two counts of 1203.2(a) PC: Violation of probation. Walter was also placed under arrest for the following misdemeanor charges: 466 PC: Possession of burglary tools, 11377(a) H&S: Possession of a controlled substance, and 11364(a) H&S: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Walter was later transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for the above mentioned charges.