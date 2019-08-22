On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 6:28 P.M., SHASCOM received a 911 call from a confidential victim stating her boyfriend Jason Mires (DOB 07-06-69) had assaulted her causing her to be injured at their residence on the 9000 block of Silver King Road. While Deputies were responding to the residence, the victim re-contacted SHASCOM and advised Mires had just pointed a rifle at her and fired a shot into the air.

Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office arrived, located the victim, and secured her. Deputies then surrounded the house. Utilizing a patrol vehicle’s public address (PA) system, commands were given for Mires to exit the residence. After approximately five minutes Mires emerged from the residence and began walking towards deputies. Mires was wearing military-style pants and an Olive Drab Green T-shirt. Mires walked to within 50 yards of deputies. Mires refused to obey further law enforcement commands to surrender and began reaching towards his pockets.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Fritz” was deployed to take Mires into custody. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to secure Mires in handcuffs and he was taken into custody without any further incident. Mires was transported to a local hospital where he was medically treated. The rifle was located in the house along with ammunition.

Mires was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for 245(a)(2) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon/firearm, 273.5 PC, Felony domestic violence, 246.3 PC, Negligent Discharge of a firearm, and 148 (a)(1) PC, Resisting a Peace Officer. The victim was referred to Shasta County’s partners in serving victims of domestic violence.