On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at approximately 5:30 PM, Shascom dispatch received a call from Dawne Maddox (age 54) stating she had been shot by her neighbor, Steve Smith (age 58). Moments later, Steve Smith called Shascom dispatch advising his neighbor, Dawne Maddox, had hit him with a motorized quad.

Deputies from both the Burney Station and Redding area responded to the location which was located on Mineral School Road off of Oak Run Road near Hwy 299E in eastern Bella Vista.

Upon arrival, deputies immediately applied first aid to Dawne Maddox for her injuries until medical arrived on scene. Maddox was then transported to a Redding area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

Through the investigation, it was discovered Steve Smith was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Steven Smith refused to provide deputies with a statement regarding the incident. Steve Smith was booked into the Shasta County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon/firearm. Additional information will be provided and Maddox’s condition updated once further information becomes available.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact Shascom dispatch at 245-6540.

Case number 19S033971