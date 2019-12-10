On Monday, December 9, 2019, at approximately 7:38 am, a woman who resides on the 1900 block of Paso Robles Ave. called SHASCOM to report her husband, Fred Clough, was being assaulted by two juveniles from a nearby Victor Youth Services group home.

Deputies arrived at approximately 8:00 am and took the juveniles into custody. Mr. Clough told deputies he found a juvenile in his yard and when he asked the juvenile to leave, the juvenile punched him once to the forehead. A staff member from the group home arrived and tried to restrain the juvenile. A second juvenile from the group home arrived and began yelling obscenities at Mr. Clough. The group home employee tried to convince the two juveniles to return to the group home, which was only a few houses down the street, but the juveniles refused.

One of the juveniles then picked up a 7 foot by 3 inch diameter tree limb from Mr. Clough’s yard and began striking Mr. Clough and swinging it at the staff member. The second juvenile picked up pieces of tree limbs, which Mr. Clough had previously cut in preparation to burn them, and began throwing them at Mr. Clough. The tree limbs averaged 12 inches long by 3 inches in diameter. Mr. Clough was struck with several of the cut up tree limbs.

The two juveniles were booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon (245 PC).