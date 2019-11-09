On Thursday, 11/07/2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Shasta Lake division, responded to a residence located within the City of Shasta Lake in regards to a burglary which just occurred. The male suspect in the burglary entered the garage of an occupied residence on the 4000 block of Trinity Street and was confronted by one of the homeowners. After being confronted, the suspect fled through the back yard of the residence. The homeowner described the male subject as wearing a sweatshirt and a mask partially covering his face. At the time of the incident, the homeowner was distraught and was unsure what, if any, items were stolen from the garage. A short time later, the husband of the victim returned to the residence and confirmed a rifle and ammunition was taken from the garage.

Deputies searched the area where the suspect fled and located a backpack with various types of ammunition which was also determined to have come from the garage. Deputies were able to follow fresh tracks through multiple back yards of adjoining residences and discovered a residence with a surveillance system which could have captured video footage of the suspect. A review of the surveillance footage confirmed that a male subject matching the description of the person confronted in the garage travelled through the area while carrying a rifle case which was positively identified as the case containing the rifle which was stolen from the residence. The surveillance footage showed the male subject walking into a wooded area near Butterfly Lane which was approximately three-four blocks away from where the burglary occurred.

Deputies conducted a search of the wooded area and located a male subject concealing himself under a blanket near a tree. The male subject was contacted and detained based upon him being the same subject observed on the surveillance footage. Initially, the rifle and case were not located with the subject. The male was identified as Tajari Gabriel Phillips, age 19. Phillips has prior arrests in Shasta County for possession of stolen property and possession of stolen vehicles.

After detaining Phillips, multiple witnesses were contacted in the area in an attempt to determine the location of the stolen rifle. With the assistance of witnesses, the rifle was located concealed under a brush pile and covered with leaves. When Phillips was located, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Phillips was placed under arrest for 459 PC: Residential burglary (felony), 11377(a) H&S: Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), and 11364(a) H&S: Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Phillips was then transported to the Shasta County Jail and released to jail staff. Phillips is currently still in custody pending arraignment.