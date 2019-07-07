On Friday, July 5, 2019, at approximately 3:01 a.m.., personnel from Mercy Medical Center called to report a possible assault victim, identified as Gregory Kelso (24 yrs), who was transported to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kelso attended a Fourth of July celebration at a residence on Linda Lane in Cottonwood, CA. Kelso attended the celebration with his friends who picked him up during the day on the Fourth of July. Kelso consumed alcoholic beverages throughout the day, along with other people at the residence. At one point during the evening, Kelso’s friends attempted to take him outside of the residence due to him being extremely intoxicated and creating a disturbance. Once outside, Kelso tried to go back into the residence several times. Kelso’s friends tried to restrain him to keep him out of the residence. While being restrained, Kelso and one of his friends fell forward onto the ground outside the residence. As a result, Kelso sustained injuries to his neck and head. Medical personnel were called, and Kelso was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Several people who were at the residence were later contacted and interviewed. Deputies also received information from a social media outlet that the alleged assault was possibly race related. At this time, there is no indication that this incident was intentional nor was it race related. Deputies will continue this investigation, and further interviews will be conducted.