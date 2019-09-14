Male Identified On September 12, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the Shasta County Jail located at 1655 West Street in Redding, California regarding a death investigation. The decedent was positively identified as 58 year old Teddy Woodrow Abbie of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. The cause of death is pending toxicology testing.

On the morning of September 12, 2019, a male inmate at the Shasta County Jail became combative with Correctional Deputies as they attempted to place him inside a safety cell for his protection. The inmate had made suicidal statements to employees. The male was later found unresponsive during a subsequent cell check. Correctional Deputies began immediate lifesaving efforts. Medical staff within the facility was summoned and continued lifesaving efforts. A request was made for an ambulance and fire personnel to assist with medical aid. The male was later determined to be deceased.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office initiated the Critical Incident Protocol, requesting other law enforcement agencies assist with the investigation. The Redding Police Department was designated as the lead investigating agency. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit and the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Several dozen interviews were conducted with medical staff, inmates and Correctional Deputies throughout the day. The subject’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into the cause of death is pending autopsy findings.