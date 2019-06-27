On June 26, 2019, at 4:21 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Market Street for a call of a subject opening a box containing a rifle. Officers located the subject identified as William James McCurdy, 21 years of age, of Redding. Witnesses reported that the subject was intentionally brandishing a pistol at motorists passing by.

McCurdy was found walking near the intersection of North Market Street at Travel Way holding a pistol. McCurdy was initially uncooperative with officers and refused to drop the pistol. After repeated commands, McCurdy finally dropped the pistol and was safely taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers learned the pistol had just been stolen from a local business. The pistol is described as a fully functioning muzzle loading revolver. The pistol was returned to the business. McCurdy was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail for brandishing a weapon, commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and delaying an investigation.