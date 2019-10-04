The public is invited to a quarterly meeting to help provide guidance on Mental Health Services Act-funded programs. This meeting will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mae Helene Bacon Boggs Conference Center, 2420 Breslauer Way, Redding. Snacks will be provided.

The statewide Mental Health Services Act was designed to create a system that promotes recovery, wellness and resiliency for residents with serious mental health challenges and their families. It is funded by a 1 percent tax on personal income of more than $1 million.

In Shasta County, the Health and Human Agency (HHSA) and its many community partners have used this funding to create programs, from suicide prevention to wellness centers, for people of all ages. HHSA continues to improve these programs based on feedback from people who use them, their loved ones, service providers and the community at large. Meeting attendees will have an opportunity to share their opinions on what goals to set for the upcoming three-year period.

To learn more about local Mental Health Services Act programs, go to www.shastamhsa.com. For more information, email mhsa@co.shasta.ca.us or call 225-3678.