Introducing Anna Jae and her debut, 12-song album It Hurt, But I’m Glad I Felt It, arriving everywhere August 12, 2019.

Anna Jae (the stage name of Hannah Danielle Johnson) is an up and coming singer, songwriter and guitar player from Redding, California with a suitcase full of songs, hippie tendencies, and wanderlust. She began honing her chops singing and playing guitar in pubs and venues in Scotland while studying abroad which has now led to her first solo studio effort. Her sound blends acoustic indie pop with a hint of rock-country vibes remnant of coffeehouses to commercial FM radio with catchy cadences and choruses inspired by Johnny Cash, Etta James, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Stevie Nicks, and Freddie Mercury.

She has the energy, grace and just enough recklessness to be an everyday name with these relationships don’t always last themed album that finds beauty amongst the weeds. With Anna Jae on vocals and acoustic guitar, she is joined by powerhouse musician and producer Bruce Turgon on multiple instrumentations, her live performance partner David Harris on electric guitar, and special guest Jonathan Foster on harmonica for a couple of songs including the gritty and beautiful tune Train. It Hurt, But I’m Glad I Felt It comes out of the gate with the first single, Crazy that hooks you in and continues with upbeat songs and fleeting moments including the edgy Broken “I’m in love with a boy who’s too broken to love” and the self-explanatory Little Mess. Rounding out this long-player is the social justice laden Humanity, Sweet Goodbyes “you can break a heart but it won’t be mine”, and the optimistic smile to the legend Patsy Cline. These new songs will be available in CD, streaming and download formats at all popular online retailers including www.CDBaby.com.

All songs Copyright© 2019 Hannah Danielle Johnson (BMI) – All Rights Reserved.

Produced and arranged by Bruce Turgon

Anna Jae- music & lyrics, vocals, acoustic guitar, piano, percussion

Bruce Turgon- bass and electric guitars, keyboards, and programming

David Harris- electric guitar, Jonathan Foster- harmonica

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Bruce Turgon at After Hours Recorders, Redding, CA

Cover photo by Lindsay Lane. Design by DJ Design

