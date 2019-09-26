Several Shasta County schools will join schools from around the world to celebrate the 23rd annual International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Principals, teachers, and parents will lead “walking school buses,” where supervised groups of students will walk to school that day.

Walk to School Day events create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance nature plays on our physical and mental health, pedestrian safety, decreased traffic congestion and reduced air pollution. “International Walk to School Day is a reminder of an additional transportation choice to get kids to school. Kids enjoy this event and often ask if they can walk to school more often,” says Sara Sundquist, Healthy Shasta Coordinator. Some local schools use daily walking school buses as a transportation option that ensures getting students to school on time.

The 12 schools participating in Walk to School Day in Shasta County include: Anderson Middle, Anderson New Tech, Bella Vista, Columbia, Cypress, Junction, Manzanita, Millville, Sequoia, Sycamore, Shasta Lake and Turtle Bay. More than 1,000 students, parents and community leaders will gather at specific locations to walk to school together.

Betty Walker, the pedestrian safety mascot for the “Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor” campaign, will be promoting pedestrian safety at various local schools during the first week of October. As always, drivers should be on alert for children walking near school zones.

Contact Sara Sundquist at (530) 245-6457 for more information about Walk to School Day in Shasta County.

For additional information, please visit these web sites:

Healthy Shasta www.healthyshasta.org/saferoutes.htm

International Walk to School in the USA www.walkbiketoschool.org