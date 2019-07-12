Miracle Mile Records proudly presents Folk-Americana Songwriter Jonathan Foster’s 4th studio album, the 10-song blissful listen Wildlife. He is joined by stars Scott Joss on fiddle (Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam), Bruce Turgon on Bass (Foreigner, Lou Gramm, Black Sheep), and Morgan Hannaford on pedal steel guitar and dobro (Honeybee, Muletown, Jim Dyar) with special guest Anna Jae on backing vocals. Foster delivers a beautiful album with poetic lyrics, passionate vocals, melodies and a diverse array of sounds and acoustic instrumentation. Highlighted by the first single California Golden, an upbeat cover of Bob Dylan’s classic Girl from the North Country, the exquisite Bled The Blood, and the rousing Louise give this long-player an excellent mix of musical moments and emotions from the journeyman songwriter. Self-produced and recorded, mixed, and mastered by Bruce Turgon at After Hours Recorders in Redding, CA from September 2018 – June 2019. These new songs will be available in CD, streaming and download formats at all popular online retailers including www.CDBaby.com

Jonathan Foster’s 2019 Wildlife Album Tour kicks off July 11 through August 29th and he’ll be performing over two dozen shows in 12 states; (poster at left) all show information can also be found at www.JFMusic.net/live

Jonathan Foster, vocals, guitars, harmonica, percussion

Morgan Hannaford, pedal steel guitar, dobro

Bruce Turgon, bass guitar | Scott Joss, fiddle | Anna Jae, backing vocals

Recorded, mixed and master by Bruce Turgon at After Hours Recorders – Redding, CA