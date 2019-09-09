Alisa Lincoln Solo Show: New Series, “So Much Goodness” Opening night: October 3rd, 2019, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Short program: 6:30 p.m. (be a part of Alisa’s newest paintings) Show runs till: March 31st, 2020 Location: 1670 Market Street, Suite 112 (Downtown Atrium building), Redding, CA

Local artist Alisa Lincoln is pleased to partner with the Women’s Business Center at JEDI to present an art exhibition of her new series, “So Much Goodness.” The show will run from October 3rd, 2019, to March 1st, 2020, with an opening reception on Thursday, October 3rd, from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Redding. A highlight of the opening event will be a short program where Alisa will share a bit of her own creative journey as an artist, and invite guests to participate in helping her create an underpainting of a new work that will be painted live by Alisa at the Women’s Business Center over the first two weeks of the exhibition. The short program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Alisa Lincoln is a local contemporary abstract artist whose work can currently be seen in Redding at Moseley Family Cellars, The Stirring Coffeehouse, Stirring Spaces, Heaven in Business, and the Women’s Business Center. Her work has been collected privately and publicly within the United States. Alisa’s work is typically large scale with layer upon layer of color and texture. Most of her work has writing within the layers from prayers to positive declarations to journaling, which can be hinted at or unseen, but are part of the DNA of each piece. Her work ranges from black and white to explosive color. In Alisa’s “So Much Goodness” exhibit, color will be celebrated and the embrace of beauty even in the midst of pain will be explored.

Alisa invites Redding community members to participate in the short program at 6:30 p.m. on opening night. The show is free to the public and will take place at the Women’s Business Center office located at 1670 Market Street, Suite 112 (Downtown Atrium building).

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served, and wine will be available for purchase from Moseley Family Cellars.

You can find out more about Alisa Lincoln at www.alisalincoln.com.