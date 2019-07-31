The League of Women Voters® of the Redding Area (LWVRA) and the Shasta Community Access Channels (SCAC.TV) will be co-sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the special primary election scheduled for August 27 to fill the vacant State Assembly, District 1 seat. That forum will be held on Thursday, August 8, at the Old City Hall, 1313 Market Street in Redding from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

This forum will be moderated by the LWVRA and attendees will have the opportunity to submit written questions to be asked of the candidates. The forum will be live-streamed and recorded for rebroadcast on the Public Access Channel. There will also be links to the recording on both the LWVRA’s and the SCAC’s websites following the forum.

There are five candidates running for this vacancy. They are (in alphabetic order): Elizabeth Betancourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Jones, Lane Rickard and Joseph Turner. Three are residents of Shasta County and two are residents of Lassen County. All candidates have confirmed that they will participate.

For additional information please contact Susan Wilson at susanmorriswilson@gmail.com.