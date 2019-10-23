By Palomino Armstrong,

They just keep coming. All the horses in the last batch have been saved. Luckily another rescue group stepped up and helped fundraise and there is only one left at this time.

We are slated to bring him home if he does not get adopted in the next few hours. Sadly, between his fees and Coggins etc., we will need another $750 just to save him, and that does not include the additional babies.

It cost $6027 ($1400 to save the horses and the rest for Coggins and Health Certs and to get the emergency vet care for our gentle giant and the tiny Max. Big Matt had a bad case of colic, and Little Matt was on his way to a certain death. In addition, one of the horses I am bringing home on this next trip needed emergency vet care yesterday for an infected hoof. So that pretty much wiped out the coffers. We try to do as much of the vetting as we can, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and save the lives God puts in front of you. So we need more help now! I have to get to WA, so we can save the 4 babies waiting at the feedlot. Then those horses have to get vetted and we have to get back home.

THE MIRACLE OF MAX-A-MILLION

I received the call for MAX, hours after he was born. His Mama absolutely refused to have anything to do with him and shoved him into a water tank. So this newborn (probably a preemie) ended up with no care, a Mama bent on hurting him, and wet and frozen cold out in the freezing winds. It was a horrific way for a tiny baby to begin life.

I was told that he was given colostrum. He couldn’t really swallow and had no suckling reflex whatsoever. It took forever to get even tiny amounts of milk down him. The next morning we had the vet check him. Everything seemed fine.

That afternoon little Max was unconscious.. We gave him glucose and Mel worked on waking him up. When he came back to, he sat up and drank his milk like nothing had happened. I was pretty sure we had turned a corner, but that little voice said take him to WSU – the Veterinary Teaching Hospital. It was 4 hours away and I was exhausted and dreading the drive, but I knew God was telling us to go. THANKFULLY WE DID! Max-a-million had zero Passive Transfer, which means he had no colostrum. Not enough to even register. He has pneumonia, fluid around his lungs from pneumonia, and he would have died for sure.

Between the vet bills for Big Matt and Little Max-a-million, and the funds spent purchasing the rescued horses, we simply need to recharge our funds. We need to get the rest of the kids and bring them home. I was told several are still needing milk, although I have yet to see them,

THANK YOU to everyone who made all this possible. Please let’s finish this long rescue and get these babies to safety.

MAX says, THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY LIFE AND MY MAMA TOO, even if she doesn’t want me.

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab We are now part of the WIN Organization WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3

If there are ever funds left over from the cost of the rescue itself, the monies are used to feed, vet, care for and provide shelter and proper fencing for the animals once they are saved.